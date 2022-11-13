Eng vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Indian bowling

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. — YouTube screengrab/Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, while taking a dig at Indian bowling, said that England are aware that Pakistan bowlers are not like India ahead of the T20 World Cup final.

The Green Shirts will face the Englishmen in the final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (today) at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1pm. Both teams are eyeing their second world cup title in today's match.

Akhtar believes that playing against the Men in Green with not be as easy for England.



"The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover," he said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the former speedster said that they made a comeback in the semi-final against New Zealand and their increased strike rate was a boost for the team.

"A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their strike rate against New Zealand was very important. The wicket in Melbourne would allow them to maintain a similar strike rate,” Akhtar said.

Following a heavy downpour last night, Melbourne's sky is clear with dark clouds dispersed. It's a sunny day now.

However, intermittent showers are likely during the finale of the short-format tournament between Pakistan and England.

According to the weather forecast, the chances of showers have dropped from 95% to 46% in the city today. The chances of showers dropped to 41% at 7pm and 44% at 8pm. Melbourne will have increased chances — 53% to 65% — of rain from 9pm to 11pm today.