Pak vs Eng: Rankings of T20 World Cup final players

One of the most anticipated cricket matches, the T20 World Cup 2022 decider will be witnessed when the finalists Pakistan and England will clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today (Sunday).
The historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final between the two sides will feature a star-studded lineup. Let's take a look at how deep the batting and bowling ranks of the finalists run.
Pakistan dominate the top of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but England’s renowned depth is revealed by having more batters in the top 100.
Young gun Mohammad Haris is on track to push into that top bracket on the back of his impressive T20 World Cup for Pakistan, while England's Ben Stokes has famously shown he can make an impact on the biggest of stages, despite a lowly batting and bowling ranking.
Pakistan’s pace attack is expected to play a key role in deciding the T20 World Cup final but England speedster Sam Curran is the only quick from both teams in the top 10 of the T20I Bowling Rankings.
Curran and Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi each have 10 wickets at the T20 World Cup, while England will hope to have the express-paced Mark Wood available to add to his nine wickets so far.
England also have the highest-ranked spinner in Adil Rashid, though Shadab Khan has arguably been the lead turner at the tournament with 10 wickets for Pakistan.
Have a look at the rankings:
England's top-order batter Dawid Malan is ranked 6 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.
England quick Mark Wood is ranked 25 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.
