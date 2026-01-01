Here’s why Maresca left Chelsea: know every detail

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has left his role with the Football Club, sitting fifth in the Premier League.

As reported by BBC, the 45-year-old Italian manager departed less than six months after winning the Club World Cup at the end of the first season at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca delighted key figures at Stamford Bridge—including sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart and influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali, by steering Chelsea to a top-four finish and winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup last year.

Chelsea manager's departure, followed by a spectacular breakdown in the relationship between the Italian and his bosses at Stamford Bridge, had left his position untenable.

The decision was taken by mutual consent by both the manager and the Chelsea Club.

In a club statement, the Blues said, “Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.”

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track, said Chelsea.

The club expressed, "During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club."

Maresca had hoped to raise his profile following the Blues' successes through opportunities outside the club.

He was planning to publish a book before being blocked and spoke at Il Festival dello Sport—an event in Italy organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper—without the club's permission.

Chelsea initially intended to assess his position at the end of the season if results improved, but Maresca’s unhappiness was a factor in them parting ways sooner.

Additionally, speculation of a rift with the Chelsea hierarchy had grown after Maresca claimed that following his side's 2-0 win over Everton on December 13, 2025, he had endured his "worst 48 hours" at the club because "many people didn't support me and the team."

Chelsea's former manager believed the pressure on him was unfair given what he felt were difficult working conditions and that a line had been crossed in terms of attempts to influence his team selection.

He felt supporters' expectations needed to be managed regarding what was achievable—especially given key injuries to Colwill and attacker Cole Palmer.