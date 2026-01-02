Auston Matthews hat trick powers Toronto Maple Leafs to 6-5 comeback win over Winnipeg Jets

Auston Matthews scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal late in the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 6-5 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto improved to 19-15-6 and earned its fifth win in six games after erasing a three-goal deficit. Matthews recorded his 14th career hat trick and moved within one goal of tying Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420 career goals.

The winning goal came with 4:22 remaining when Jets goaltender Eric Comrie failed to control a loose puck near the crease.

The puck slid to Matthews in front, and the Maple Leafs captain buried it to give Toronto its first lead since the opening period.

Winnipeg dropped to 15-20-6 and extended its losing streak to eight games.

Mark Scheifele led the Jets with two goals and a assist, including a power-play goal through the third period that briefly restored the lead at 5-4.

Toronto responded quickly with a goal from Troy Stecher before Matthews completed the comeback moments later.

Matthews had earlier scored a power-play goal with two seconds remaining in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Jets outshot the Maple Leafs 39-30, but Toronto backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby earned the win after replacing Joseph Woll early in the second period.

Winnipeg has now won just three games since mid-November.