Montreal Canadiens edge Carolina Hurricanes 7-5 in high-scoring road win

The Montreal Canadiens extended their point streak to seven games with a 7-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Montreal improved to 22-12-6 and remained undefeated on its current road trip at 3-0-2.

The Canadiens are now 5-0-2 over their last seven games and earned their first win in Carolina since April 7, 2016.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Sammy Blais, and Lane Hutson each recorded a goal and an assist for Montreal.

Ivan Demidov and Alexandre Texier finished with two assists apiece, while goaltender Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring early in the first period, and Oliver Kapanen quickly doubled the lead.

Carolina responded with three straight goals, including two on the power play, to take a 3-2 advantage late in the opening frame.

The Hurricanes extended their lead early in the second period, but Montreal answered with goals from Blais, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson to regain momentum.

Caufield’s goal marked his 20th of the season.

Slafkovsky added an important insurance goal in the third period after skating the length of the ice.

Sebastian Aho scored with the Hurricanes net empty to bring Carolina within one, but Hutson sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Aho finished with five points for Carolina, which dropped to 24-13-3 and has lost two straight games. Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson missed the game with an upper-body injury.