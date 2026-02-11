Pacers vs Knicks overtime thriller ends in heartbreak for New York
The Pacers vs Knicks matchup delivered drama Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden as Karl-Anthony Towns sent the game to overtime, though the New York Knicks ultimately lost 137-134 to Indiana.
With the Knicks trailing in the final seconds, Landry Shamet misses a three point attempt that could have given New York the lead.
Towns crashed the play, recovered the ball in mid air and drew a foul with just 0.2 seconds remaining, according to footage shared on X.
Despite the momentum shift, the Knicks struggled to close out the game in the extra period.
Indiana pulled away late, handing New York another tough loss on its home court. The defeat comes against a Pacers team battling injuries and sitting near the bottom of the standings.
Towns’s dramatic sequence breiffly electrified the crowd and gave the Knicks a second chance, but the team failed to capitalize in overtime.
