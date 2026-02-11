Victor Wembanyama’s historic first half tops Tim Duncan, sparks massive NBA reactions

Victor Wembanyama’s stunning first half performance has shattered Tim Duncan’s record for the highest-scoring first half.

In a historic performance, Wembanyama scored a total of 37 points in the first half during a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10 and marked his record-breaking achievement in NBA books.

The French basketball player initially scored 25 points in just eight minutes. This is the most points any Spurs player has ever scored in a single first quarter since play-by-play records began.

The 22-year-old player became the first player in modern NBA history to score in just less than eight minutes of play.

By halftime, he scored 37 points, rewriting Spurs record books and outshining Duncan. It was also the highest-scoring first half by any NBA player this season.

Wembanyama’s record-shattering effort has taken the internet by storm. Even the NBA world is reacting to historic achievement.

Law Murray of The Athletic posted on X, “Wemby is trying to Wilt the Lakers.” In the case of success, he would also surpass Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain’s record.

For the unversed, Chamberlain who played for the Philadelphia Warriors scored 100 points in single games during the 1962 match.

Longtime NBA writer and Senior Writer Chris Mannix of Sports also took to X to share his thoughts, “If you created a player in 2k you couldn’t make him as good as Victor Wembanyama.”

Spurs Report editor Dusty Garza also wrote, “25 points in 8 minutes?! In LA?!You can’t help but wonder if Victor Wembanyama is eyeing David Robinson’s iconic 71-point game vs the Clippers. Still a ton of time left… buckle up.”

Other personalities, such as Tim Cato, who writes about the NBA, and Tony Jones, who covers Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA for The Athletic, also expressed their astonishment over Wembanyama’s explosive first half performance.