Thomas Tuchel set for England contract extension through Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel is set to sign a two-year extension to the England contract that will allow him to head the national team until after Euro 2028.

Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025. In a significant move, the Football Association has decided to keep Paris Saint-Germain boss at the helm regardless of how England performs in the World Cup this summer.

Originally, Tuchel signed an 18-month deal, however, with recent extension he will take charge of the Three Lions through to the end of a quest for European Championship glory in 2028.

The move will bring continuity in the leadership before the event and dampen the hopes of big clubs which are trying the former Chelsea manager to hire him away.

The Euro 2028 will be hosted across England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

Last November, Tuchel also expressed his desire to continue the role even after the World Cup.

“I feel re-energised and I love to work with the players and be close to the Premier League. I also know the level of support and trust that I have,” he said then.

The Football Association is expected to confirm the extension on Thursday. Tuchel will also embark on a journey to Brussels for the 2006-2007 Nations League draw, taking place after the annual Uefa congress.