Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged with additional rape counts

In today's breaking, ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is charged with additional rape counts.

As reported, Partey is charged with two new counts of sexual assaults, as the former Ghanaian footballer has already appeared in court, where he denied raping two women and sexually assaulting a third, and as per the current update, he is due to face trial on new allegations in November 2026.

Cases against Thomas Partey:

Notably, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS announced on February 12, 2026, that the allegations were first reported last August 2025 and the fresh additional charges were referred to a separate report of non-recent offenses in 2020 and a new investigation carried out by the Metropolitan Police, reports Dailymail.

The details reveal that the alleged offenses, which the offender previously denied in court, are said to have taken place in 2021 and 2022, when the 32-year-old was an Arsenal regular.

A CPS spokesperson said, "Mr. Partey is already charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in connection to allegations by three women of incidents that took place between 2021 and 2022."

The conditions of his bail do not prevent him from playing, although he must notify police of any international travel 24 hours in advance and must not contact the complainants.

Additionally, Partey now plays for Villarreal in Spain, and in relation to the new allegations, Partey will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 March 2026.