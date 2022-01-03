Vernon Philander willing to continue working as Pakistan’s bowling consultant

Vernon Philander gives tips to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during a training session. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Former South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had been working as Pakistan's bowling consultant, confirmed Monday that he is negotiating with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to resume his previous responsibilities.

“Talks are underway with the PCB for the post of bowling consultant,” said Philander, adding that international isolation was a big issue for him.

Talking about his previous term, he said that working with the Pakistan cricket team was a wonderful experience and a great opportunity for him. Praising the Green Shirts, Philander said, "Pakistan team’s unity has been exemplary.”

He further maintained that it was a good experience for him to see and understand the culture of Pakistan.

‘Aap subki mohabbat ka shukria’



On November 30, 2021, Vernon Philander had tweeted in Urdu and thanked the Men in Green and the team’s management for their love and encouragement.

A day earlier, Vernon Philander had left for his homeland, South Africa, from Bangladesh a couple of days before his scheduled departure due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in his country.

Taking to Twitter, Philander had said: "I have really enjoyed working with all of you. I got to know you all a whole lot better and I will be back.”