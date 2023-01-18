Ugly defeat

Imran Khan and the PTI have had a nightmare in Sindh, getting trounced in the local elections by the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates. The results from Karachi, where the PTI won two-thirds of all available seats in 2018, and the rest of urban Sindh are likely the most concerning. Has Imran Khan lost his charm or has the PTI taken their support in urban Sindh for granted? The PTI should now understand that attracting big crowds for rallies and bringing out people to vote are different ball games.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi