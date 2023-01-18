Ugly defeat

Imran Khan and the PTI have had a nightmare in Sindh, getting trounced in the local elections by the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates. The results from Karachi, where the PTI won two-thirds of all available seats in 2018, and the rest of urban Sindh are likely the most concerning. Has Imran Khan lost his charm or has the PTI taken their support in urban Sindh for granted? The PTI should now understand that attracting big crowds for rallies and bringing out people to vote are different ball games.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
A lifetime’s worth of experience in student and national politics in the PNA, MRD and PDA alliances has led me to...
The recently declared results of the Provincial Planning Services examination raises many questions about the...
The current security situation demands greater attention and discussion. Pakistan has been facing multiple conflicts...
One of the main drivers of inflation in Pakistan is the country’s high population growth rate. As the population...
This refers to the letter ‘The pampered class’ by Hashim Abro. The writer’s suggestion, though plausible, is...
According to government statistics, Pakistan’s unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent in the previous fiscal year. This...
Comments