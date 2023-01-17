Pak athletes begin preparations for Special Olympics

KARACHI: Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) has organised a training camp at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Complex in Kemari, for the training and preparation of its athletes to participate in the Berlin Special Olympics, 2023, scheduled to be held in Berlin in June this year, the national director of SOP Taha Tahir told 'The News' on Monday.

A total of 87 athletes selected across the country for the training and coaching purpose are participating in the Berlin Olympics 2023 camp, he said. Pakistan special athletes have a golden history in the Special Olympics competitions since its inception from early 1990s. Last year Pakistan special Olympic athletes won 66 medals including 18 gold medals.

Tahir said that it is expected that 195 countries across the globe would participate in the Berlin Special Olympics 2023. He said that said Pakistan athletes would participate in the different discipline including athletics, futsal, table tennis, badminton, swimming and hockey. It would be the first time that Pakistan Special Olympics hockey team would participate in the Special Olympics.

He informed that 87 athletes have been selected across the country through organising various special athletes’ competitions in different cities at various level including the national games of special athletes in 2022.

He said that for the training of the athletes in each discipline, a separate coach has been appointed who is the former national level player or certified coach of his discipline. He said that a diet plan is also being implemented for the health and fitness of the athletes.

He added that keeping mind the importance of physical health and mental conditions of the special players, their training plan has been prepared. The director SOP informed that when this phase of training camp would be completed next week, all athletes would be sent to their native town and cities where they would be under the supervision of Special Olympics (SOP) city wise units.