French jihadist killed in Syria clashes

BEIRUT: A French jihadist has been killed in fighting with Syrian regime forces in northwestern Syria, a war monitor told AFP on Monday. The extremist, who used the pseudonym Abu Hamza, was killed in Jabal Al-Zawiya on Sunday in Idlib province and was buried there the next day, said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Hamza´s real name could not be verified.
