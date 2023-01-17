 
close
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

French jihadist killed in Syria clashes

By AFP
January 17, 2023

BEIRUT: A French jihadist has been killed in fighting with Syrian regime forces in northwestern Syria, a war monitor told AFP on Monday. The extremist, who used the pseudonym Abu Hamza, was killed in Jabal Al-Zawiya on Sunday in Idlib province and was buried there the next day, said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Hamza´s real name could not be verified.

Comments