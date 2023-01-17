Eight terror suspects arrested

LAHORE:Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested eight suspected terrorists from different parts of the province.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, on the directions of the IGP, the CTD conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident. The CTD conducted 32 combing and search operations, in which 32 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said and added that during these operations, 1,540 suspects were interrogated, 354 persons were biometrically checked and 8 suspects were arrested.

He said three FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Sheikhupura. Among the arrested suspects are Allah Baksh and others, he said and added that further investigations are under way.

The spokesman said the CTD is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars. In case of any information regarding terrorism, please call on Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab helpline (0800-11111), he said.