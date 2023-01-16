Musical night to promote Pak-China friendship

Islamabad : The young generation and artists have to play an important role in making the Pak-China friendship more stable and highlighting the culture of both countries.

This was stated by President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt while addressing a musical night organised to promote and cherish the friendship between the two countries. She said that both countries always supported each other in every hour of difficulty. Under the supervision of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt, a musical night was organized at the Rawalpindi Arts Council for artists representing the youth, setting an example of New Year happiness and Pakistan-China friendship.

This was the first programme to promote the art of young singers from the platform of the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation. On which the young singers highly appreciated the efforts of the president of the federation Aasma Ismail Butt and said that thanks to the president of the federation, a platform has been made available to the new young singers in the form of the Rawalpindi Arts Council. For which we are very grateful to them.

On this occasion, the participants welcomed the guests by raising the flags of Pakistan and China in their hands and raising slogans about Pakistan-China friendship.

The young singers showcased their talent and received a standing ovation. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt, Finance Secretary Nayyer Ali, RIUJ President Abid Abbasi, Mohammad Rashid, and Naeem Pasha attended the musical night as special guests who appreciated the efforts of Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt in highlighting the culture of Pakistan and China.

The organiser of the event was Aftab Anwar who also served as the host.