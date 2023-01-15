KKH, Shogran road cleared of landslides, snow

MANSEHRA: The stranded passengers and tourists left for their respective destinations after Karakoram Highway and Shogran Road were cleared of the landslides and snow on Saturday.

The passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were stranded on Friday evening when a heavy landslide detached from the nearby mountains fell on the KKH, blocking it to all sort of traffic in the Zairkha Choki area of Kamila.

The Frontier Works Organisation moved shovels and other machines and cleared arteries to traffic.

Hundreds of tourists who were stranded following the heavy snowfall in Shogran left to their respective destinations in parts of the country following Kaghan Development Authority cleared the main artery links Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road with Shogran.

The weather in the upper parts of Hazara division, which experienced the severe cold because of continuous rains and snowfall, turned sunny on Saturday.