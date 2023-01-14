Family of four dies of gas suffocation

ABBOTTABAD: A family of four, including husband, his wife along with two minor daughters, died due to suffocation of gas filling in the room in the jurisdiction of Mangal Police Station area.
The police handed over the bodies to the heirs after taking legal action. According to police, the ill-fated family was residing in Mast Mera area. They had slept in a room at night while lighting a gas heater. Due to gas filling in the room, Zeeshan, 22, his wife Bushra Bibi, 20, and their two daughters Fajr Bibi, 2, and Jannat, 1, were found dead in the morning.
