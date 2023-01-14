Kazakhstan’s ex-president stripped of political privileges

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan on Friday revoked a law that granted great authority to veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to further limit the influence of the former president and his family.
Nazarbayev ruled the energy-rich Central Asian country with an iron fist from 1991 to 2019 and retained political influence after stepping down while he and his family were granted immunity.
He was also granted the honorary title of “Elbasy” meaning “head of the nation”. A joint session of both chambers of Kazakhstan´s parliament on Friday voted in favour of revoking this law, the Kazinform news agency reported.
“During a period of deep political transformations, when Kazakhstan is moving towards democracy and pluralism, it is important not to allow any mechanisms leading the appropriation of power by separate groups,” lawmaker Erlan Sairov said in parliament as quoted by Kazinform. The move comes just months after Kazakhstan´s capital city -- renamed Nur-Sultan in the Nazarbayev´s honour in 2019 -- regained its previous name Astana in September last year.
