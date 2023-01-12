Aseefa lauds Lyari Girls Café’s work for women’s empowerment

Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that enabling and promoting women to be an equal part of nation-building is integral to the mission of her mother Benazir Bhutto, and pledged to work towards the achievement of the mission.

She made these remarks while meeting a delegation of the Lyari Girls Café at the Bilawal House on Wednesday. The Lyari Girls Café has been actively working for the social and economic welfare of young girls and women of Lyari for the past six years.

It provides awareness, education, training on environmental issues, and empowerment of women in Lyari and surrounding areas, preparing them to deal with trauma, stress, anxiety, and fear. The group also promotes sports like cycling, boxing, and football among girls besides indoor games training and photojournalism.

Aseefa expressed admiration for the initiatives undertaken by the Lyari Girls Cafe to uplift and empower women and urged them to continue their efforts, and offered support in expanding the scope of their work. She also donated cycles on her and PPP leader Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s behalf at the occasion.

A day ealier, artists, political and social activists, poets and filmmakers from Karachi had called on Aseefa at the Bilawal House. She hadappreciated their innovative and excellent work, particularly tribute portraits of the late Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by sand artists.