Five dead after car ploughs into pedestrians in China

BEIJING: A car ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring 13, according to local police.

The incident, the cause of which was not yet known, took place at 5:25 pm (0925 GMT) near an intersection in the manufacturing hub of 19 million. “The driver... was taken in for questioning by police and the accident is currently the subject of a thorough investigation,” the head of Guangzhou police said on the Chinese social network Weibo.

The suspect is a 22-year-old man from another city in the same province of Guangdong. Chinese media published images showing victims lying on the ground, as well as the suspect appearing to throw handfuls of banknotes in the air before being arrested.