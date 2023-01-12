Permanently indebted

While the ruling class and media are fretting over the next IMF programme and climate-relief packages, one must recognize how any money we get will likely not be used for its intended purposes. There is no other explanation as to why we have to keep borrowing over and over again.
The people in charge have figured out how to get rich by constantly borrowing from others, keeping the rest of the country poor. Unless we address this endemic corruption, this country will keep failing to feed, house, clothe and employ its people. And one day, as our population keeps growing, we will collapse under our own weight.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
I would like to draw attention to how Lansdowne Bridge has been neglected by the concerned authorities. This bridge...
The year 2022 saw a lot of turbulence politically and economically, leading to widespread suffering. The leaderships...
If we write a book on the effects of inflation on the people of Pakistan, we might outdo all the great tragic novels...
Pakistan’s economic crisis continues as the country struggles with political instability, dwindling foreign exchange...
The economic situation in our country is getting more and more alarming with each day. News reports of pledges from...
It has been a year since the Murree tragedy in which at least 22 people perished, including children, when they were...
Comments