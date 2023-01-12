Permanently indebted

While the ruling class and media are fretting over the next IMF programme and climate-relief packages, one must recognize how any money we get will likely not be used for its intended purposes. There is no other explanation as to why we have to keep borrowing over and over again.

The people in charge have figured out how to get rich by constantly borrowing from others, keeping the rest of the country poor. Unless we address this endemic corruption, this country will keep failing to feed, house, clothe and employ its people. And one day, as our population keeps growing, we will collapse under our own weight.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi