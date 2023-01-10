Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions

Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Monday seized smuggled goods worth millions of rupees.

Syed Irfan Ali, spokesman for the customs, said the personnel carried out a raid on a warehouse in Kharadar near Boulton Market and recovered goods worth Rs70 million. Despite resistance put up by the smugglers during the raid, the officers seized the smuggled goods and took them to the ASO headquarters. The confiscated goods included foreign cigarettes, Indian gutka, flavoured tobacco, cosmetics, and other miscellaneous items.