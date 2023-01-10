Shopkeeper wounded as LPG cylinders catch fire

A shopkeeper was wounded after a fire broke out at a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) shop in Surjani Town. Cylinders kept exploding one after the other due to the fire, causing fear and panic in the area. A worker at the shop, Asif, suffered burn injuries and he was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Warehouse fire

A fire broke out in a chemical warehouse in Liaquatabad. Nearby houses and buildings were evacuated due to the fire. Three fire brigade vehicles brought the fire under control after the hectic efforts of hours.

According to police, the warehouse owner had been warned a year ago to evacuate the warehouse as it was located in the residential area. The warehouse owner was detained on the instructions of the assistant commissioner of the Liaquatabad area.