Disappearing greenery

Deforestation is a major problem in Pakistan. Whether it is for housing societies or firewood, our green spaces are being cleared at an alarming rate, leaving us more vulnerable to environmental disasters.
The government either has to stop deforestation or at least compensate for it by reforesting areas that have not been marked for development. In addition, we must solve our energy crisis so that the poor stop cutting down trees to cook their meals and warm their homes.
Sanaullah Rashid
Kech
We started our travel on the motorway from Islamabad to Lahore and were having a pleasant drive until we were made to...
I would like to draw attention towards a kind of harassment that is very prevalent in our society: fat shaming....
I would like to congratulate Sarfaraz Ahmed for his outstanding performance in the final test match against New...
The recent protests in Gwadar turned violent and resulted in the shooting of a policeman. This is an alarming...
The practice of encroachment continues unabated in Karachi. As a result, pedestrians and motorists are facing...
What has become of the government’s promises to reduce inflation? They allowed more sugar to be exported and now its...
Comments