Disappearing greenery

Deforestation is a major problem in Pakistan. Whether it is for housing societies or firewood, our green spaces are being cleared at an alarming rate, leaving us more vulnerable to environmental disasters.

The government either has to stop deforestation or at least compensate for it by reforesting areas that have not been marked for development. In addition, we must solve our energy crisis so that the poor stop cutting down trees to cook their meals and warm their homes.

Sanaullah Rashid

Kech