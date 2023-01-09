Aleem, Aun Chaudhry dismiss reports of forming new party

Former PTI leaders Aun Chaudhry and Abdul Aleem Khan. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aun Chaudhry and Abdul Aleem Khan have dismissed reports of forming a new political party, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The reports of former PTI leaders, who defected from the party, preparing to form a new political party and holding negotiations had been circulating since Saturday (January 7).

Sources said that some eminent politicians from central and south Punjab, including Aleem, were said to be joining the new party.

However, Chaudhry clarified that former PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen, Aleem or Chaudhry Sarwar are “not forming a new political party”.

“Currently, we are part of the government and are standing with it. Tareen group is an ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and will remain an ally,” Chaudhry said.

He said that the group was not forming a separate political party.

Meanwhile, senior politician Aleem Khan denied joining a political party or forming a new one. “There is no truth in the reports of my inclusion in a new political party.

“I am neither a part of any political party nor have any intention to become,” Aleem said adding that he has good ties with former PTI leaders Chaudhry Sarwar and Jahangir Tareen but had no intention of becoming active in politics.

He said that he was solely focused on welfare work currently and heading a foundation for the well-being of people.