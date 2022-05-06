Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen wanted illegal benefits from me: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused his former aides Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen of seeking illegal benefits from him, saying differences were developed when he refused them.

Speaking in a podcast on Thursday, the former prime minister said, “Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, adding from there "I developed differences with him."

Talking about Jahangir Tareen, Imran Khan said that his problem was the sugar crisis on which a commission was also formed. “Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter, differences developed with Tareen.”

The PTI chairman said that beneficiaries of a corrupt system are sitting in the institutions and there are people in our institutions who support them.

"We could not legislate because there was no majority. We will come to power only if we get a majority in parliament," he said.

Talking about relations with the United States, Imran Khan said that the US has now found supporters in Pakistan. “80,000 of our people were killed in the US war [in the war on terror], and independent foreign policy does not mean anti-US.”

Criticising the present government, the former prime minister said that 60% of the people in the cabinet are currently on bail. “Shahbaz Sharif’s Rs16 billion corruption reference is an open and shut case. Sharif family is either on bail or convicted, they are now imposed on the nation.”

The PTI supremo said that he has never interfered in the judiciary and courts are not taking action against those who overthrew the government with Rs20-25 crores.

Imran Khan said that even if PTI lose the election, they will not give tickets to those who enter politics for personal gain. “Our system is such that money is spent in Senate elections. But Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son was spared after he was caught bribing lawmakers.”