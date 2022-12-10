Imran Khan claims Gen (retd) Bajwa sought Aleem Khan's appointment as CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran speaks during an interview with a private channel in Lahore on December 12, 2022. — YouTube

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa asked him to replace Usman Buzdar with Aleem Khan as Punjab chief minister.

Talking to a private news channel, the PTI chief said, “Gen (retd) Bajwa used to ask me to appoint Aleem Khan as Punjab CM.”

Responding to a question about the dissolution of assemblies, the PTI chief said that CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was of the view that the provincial government should run a little longer.

The Punjab CM, however, "assured me" of complying with my direction in letter and spirit relating to dissolution of the assemblies, Khan said, adding that Elahi did not put forward any demand about his reappointment.

Berating the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, Khan claimed that they are trying hard to disqualify me.

“[PML-N] supremo Nawaz Sharif is trying to close all cases against him and to disqualify me,” he added.

Shedding light on the prevailing situation in the country, Khan reiterated his demand for elections, linking economic growth with political stability.

“Whether they hold elections now or after 10 months or a year, they [PDM] will lose,” he claimed.

Calling all those people involved in ousting his government, “Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq”, he said: “Whatever happened with PTI during the last seven months was all because of ex-COAS Gen Bajwa’s policies,” he said.

“Gen Bajwa would say nobody will take a ticket from PTI and PML-N will form the new government,” he claimed.

Khan alleged that during his government's tenure, General (retd) Bajwa controlled the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“NAB was under Bajwa’s control; therefore, he decided who would go in and who will be released. It was not in our hands,” the PTI chief said.

He alleged the former army chief would oversee who should be arrested and who shouldn't.

“We did not have the authority. Those who did, they provided relief them. NAB was not under our control. They [military] had influence everywhere,” he said.

The former prime minister added that he was asked to deal with the economy and leave accountability to them.

The ex-prime minister said that he informed General (retd) Bajwa that Aleem had a lot of allegations levelled against him, and that, in light of those claims, he couldn't appoint him as the chief minister.

