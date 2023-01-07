Change or starve

Shortage of essential foods has become one of the major issues in Pakistan. Last year’s recent floods destroyed thousands of acres of farmland and killed millions of livestock. As a result, most food items are available only at a premium, and some have disappeared from the market altogether.

This is a taste of the damage that climate change can do. Our country, and the rest of the world, need to stop climate change from progressing any further as it will lead to a global famine.

Sattar Samad

Turbat