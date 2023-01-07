Change or starve

Shortage of essential foods has become one of the major issues in Pakistan. Last year’s recent floods destroyed thousands of acres of farmland and killed millions of livestock. As a result, most food items are available only at a premium, and some have disappeared from the market altogether.
This is a taste of the damage that climate change can do. Our country, and the rest of the world, need to stop climate change from progressing any further as it will lead to a global famine.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM...
If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about...
This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system...
During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior...
In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher....
The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is...
Comments