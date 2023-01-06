Two officers of MCI repatriated to parent departments

Islamabad : The Administrator of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has repatriated two officers posted in MCI on deputation to parent departments.

The Human Resource Directorate of the MCI on Thursday issued orders for repatriation of Director Municipal Administration (DMA) Shakil Arshad (BPS-19) to Ministry of Science and Technology and Deputy Director-I (DMA) Muhammad Asif (BPS-17) to the International Islamic University, Islamabad. The two separate office orders say that the conduct and work of two officers were not satisfactory and they were involved in corrupt practices. The allegations against them will be forwarded to parent departments separately.

The orders issued with approval of MCI Administrator who is Deputy Commissioner Islamabad also state that the officers are struck off from strength of MCI with immediate effect.

It may be pointed out here that none of top managements in CDA and MCI have been able to control rampant corruption in two bodies and they are residents of Islamabad, customers and small investors who suffer ultimately. The customers face delay of months is getting completion certificates of their houses, approval of building plans due to corrupt practices in CDA and MCI mostly by these bodies on employees.