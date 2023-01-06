LWMC launches special cleaning drive

LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a special cleaning campaign at more than 20 historical, tourist and religious places in the City.
Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan and CEO Ali Anan Qamar launched the campaign on Thursday and reviewed special cleaning operations and washing activities at Data Darbar and adjacent areas. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar had a detailed discussion with Data Darbar administration about the cleaning arrangements. CEO LWMC Ali Annan Qamar said that LWMC has released its cleaning plan to make historical, touristic, and religious places zero-waste. Special cleaning operations and washing activities have been completed in Data Darbar and adjacent areas under the phased zero-waste campaign.
