AIOU promotes Islamic values: VC

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in its press release issued on Wednesday, has clarified that the University was promoting Islamic teachings and Pakistanis’ social values through its books and other teaching materials.
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, vice chancellor AIOU in his briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training said that AIOU had a comprehensive mechanism of courses and books development. He was clarifying AIOU position before the Committee on printing of a book that allegedly contain Islamophobic content.
He informed the Committee that the said book ‘Aina-e-Imraniyat’ has nothing to do with AIOU. This book is published by a private publisher keeping in view the syllabus of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Federal Board Islamabad, he told. Further, Allama Iqbal Open University prepares syllabus for its students through a comprehensive system that ensures the proof reading and content quality of the written material before publishing.
