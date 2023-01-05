EOBI launching one-window operation for all pensioners soon

Islamabad : Chairman Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) here on Wednesday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on pension payment criteria of EOBI pensioners and deliberation on the establishment of one window operation in all EOBI offices to cater to the old age pensioners/windows.

He also explained that for one window operation, the steps are to be initiated from the bigger cities, said a press release. In this regard, a proper strategy needs to be devised in consultation with Operation Team for the consolidation of benefits cycles in mega centre. The NA body meeting on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP & HRD) was held here under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, MNA, at Parliament House.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis was also present in the meeting. The Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP & HRD) briefed the Committee on appointment, deputation and re-appointments for the last four years.

The starred questions moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA regarding EOBI and OPF employees were discussed. The committee also appointed a sub-committee under the convenorship of Syed Javed Hassnain, MNA to look into the issues of OPF Valley Zone-V and OPF sacked employees.

The meeting was attended by Syed Javed Hassnain, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Shahnaz Slaeem Malik, Muhammad Jamal ud Din, Syed Abrar Ali Shah MNAs and senior officers from the Ministry of OP & HRD, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and EOBI also attended the meeting.