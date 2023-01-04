AJK president commends UK’s Khubaib Foundation welfare work

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while praising Khubaib Foundation's (KF) role and welfare work, said that the KF has been serving humanity worldwide.

Talking to the UK Khubaib Foundation comprised of members of the British House of Lords and the British Parliament here on Tuesday, the AJK president said that KF was doing a great job but the foundation should focus on the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir and play its role to stop bloodshed and violence in the region.

Terming Kashmir as the biggest humanitarian issue, the president urged the visiting delegates to raise their voice in support of suffering humanity in Kashmir and play their due role in putting an immediate end to human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops.

The president said that collective efforts were required to raise the issue of Kashmir effectively at the international level. “The atrocities inflicted on Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and Indian tyranny have reached their peak. The members of the British House of Lords and the British Parliament should play their part, urging the world community to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute,” he said, adding that Kashmir is not a geographical problem, but it is all about the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation appreciated Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry's efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level. The KF delegation included Lord Wajid Khan, a Member of the British House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain, a Member of the British House of Lords, Imran Hussain, a Member of the British Parliament and Shadow Minister, Mirza Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Lord Mayor of Manchester, Executive Chief of Regeneration and Environment Overview Committee, Kamran Hussain, General Secretary Pakistan Press Club UK Arshad Rachiyal, Chairman Overseas Pakistan Global Foundation Zahir Ahmed Mehr, Chairman Jammu and others.