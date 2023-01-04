Lightning speed

This refers to the letter ‘Good riddance’ (January 3, 2022) by Areeba Altaf Kanasro. The letter missed one of the few ‘positive’ developments of 2022. Some of our most corrupt leaders were found to be innocent with the stroke of a pen, thanks to the amendment made in the NAB law.

Now, Pakistan can justifiably lay a claim to be a corruption-free state. The speed at which we have achieved this status deserves a place in the Guinness World Book of Records.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi