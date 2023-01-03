Election to fill Vawda’s Senate vacant seat on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued the schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated after the resignation of PTI’s erstwhile legislator Faisal Vawda.

As per schedule, the polling will be held on January 25 in the Sindh Assembly building and candidates can submit their nomination papers from January 7 to 9. The lists of the candidates will be displayed on January 20.

Former PTI leader and ex-federal minister Vawda on December 28 presented his resignation from the Senate seat to the chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.Earlier, the Election Commission on December 8 withdrew the victory notification of PPP Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro - who had won the seat following Vawda’s disqualification over concealment of US citizenship.