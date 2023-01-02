Cop martyred in Lakki Marwat

A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. —APP

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop was martyred and a terrorist was killed in a shootout following an attack on the Shahbazkhel Police Post early Sunday, police said. They said that a group of terrorists armed with heavy weapons attacked the police post at about 2am. The cops manning the post also retaliated, leaving one attacker killed. The exchange of fire continued for some time in which a constable identified as Tehsinullah was also martyred.