Huge crowd throngs Murree

Islamabad: As the recent rain spell occurred in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a number of people thronged to Murree and the Galliyat with their family and friends to enjoy snowfall.

When Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas, the tourists started arriving in this picturesque landscape to witness extraordinary weather conditions, a private news channel reported.

There were thousands of tourists from all over the country who had arrived in Murree to enjoy the snowfall of winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall, and Ayubia. The hotel's business was at its peak in this freezing season. Almost all the small and big hotels were booked. The Mall Road, considered the hub of Murree, was flooded with tourists in this cold weather.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 has deployed the rescuers at strategic locations in Murree to give an immediate response in case of emergency. According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Secretary, of Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer during a visit to Murree reviewed the emergency plan prepared to deal with any emergency during snowfall.

The Secretary also inspected all the arrangements finalized for Murree district and checked measures taken to give a quick response in case of any emergency. The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Murree gave a briefing regarding the plan during a meeting held at the District Headquarters, Murree.