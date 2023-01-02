Arshad Aziz Malik elected PPC president

PESHAWAR: A senior journalist and Resident Editor of Daily Jang, Arshad Aziz Malik, has been elected president of the Peshawar Press Club in the annual election for the body.

Election Committee headed by Zulfiqar Chitrali conducted the election on Saturday. The polling started at 8 am and ended at 4:30 pm. The results were declared late at night.

According to the results, the Unity, Progressive and Democratic Alliance swept the election as its candidate for the slot of president Arshad Aziz Malik was elected by securing 366 votes. His rival Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha of the Professional Journalists Forum received 109 votes.

Rizwan Sheikh was elected as vice-president by getting 302 votes while his rival Nadir Khwaja obtained 168 votes. Irfan Musazai polled 286 votes and was elected as general secretary. The losing candidate Alamgir Khan got 190 votes.

Tayyab Usman Awan was elected as joint secretary by receiving 318 votes while his rival candidate got 150 votes.Three candidates were in the run for the slot of finance secretary. Ammad Waheed emerged victorious by getting 288 votes. His rival Ihtesham Khan got 142 votes while Jamil Mohmand polled 99 votes.

Shamim Shahid, Saiful Islam Saifi, Nabi Jan, Amir Muavia, Nasir Dawar, Imran Ayaz, Zafar Iqbal, Ibrahim Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Iftikhar Firdous and Anila Shaheen were elected members of the governing body.