Wrong to say only a Test cricketer can be PCB chief: Sallu

KARACHI: Ramiz Raja who was removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) triggered a debate when he criticised the government for replacing him with Najam Sethi last month.

Ramiz commented that the government removed a Test cricketer just to accommodate Sethi. Salahuddin Sallu, a former Test cricketer who also served as a chief selector, believes Ramiz’s criticism is not justified.

“I don’t believe that to be a good cricket administrator you have to be a Test cricketer,” said Sallu. “Pakistan’s best sports administrator was Air Marshal Nur Khan. He wasn’t a Test cricketer but under him Pakistan sports climbed to new heights. With him at helm Pakistan won two Hockey World Cups. Our cricket team won a series against a star-studded Australian side,” Salahuddin Sallu added.

“I believe that Mr Najam Sethi is a good cricket administrator. He proved his worth during his previous stint as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman by taking a series of initiatives that included launching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and turning into an top-notch international brand.”

Sallu also took a swipe at Ramiz saying that during his stint as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Pakistan cricket team suffered its first ever Test whitewash on home soil. Recently, the visiting England team blanked Pakistan 3-0. Soon after the series, Ramiz was removed as chairman. Salahuddin Sallu said that instead of criticising the new Pakistan Cricket Board management, “all of us should support Sethi and other officials for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”