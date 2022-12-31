Turkish Navy ship conducts drills with PN

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA visited Karachi port and participated in the bilateral naval exercise titled “TURGUTREIS-VII”. Pakistan Navy (PN) senior officers and Turkiye Consulate officials welcomed the Turkish ship crew.

During the stay at port, the Commanding Officer of the Turkish ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and matters of mutual interest and collaboration were discussed.

In port activities, joint professional interactions including the planning of bilateral exercises at sea, tabletop discussions on professional topics, sports and social events including wreath-laying at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam were conducted to strengthen cooperation and integration between the two navies.

On completion of the visit, Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval conducted joint patrolling in the North Arabian Sea to hone their professional skills and interoperability.

The exercise comprised various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Attacks, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), Air Defence Exercises and Joint Coordinated Patrol.