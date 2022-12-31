Sweden takes EU presidency

STOCKHOLM: Sweden takes over the EU´s rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies.
But the main questions for Stockholm as it takes the reins of the 27-nation bloc at this tumultuous time could be how new dynamics in its own domestic politics play out on the European stage.
After eight years of centre-left rule, the government of conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formed in October relies on an unprecedented alliance with the far-right Sweden Democrats for a majority in parliament.
While the nationalist party has dropped its earlier calls for Sweden to quit the EU, its hardline stance in key areas such as immigration looks set to cause friction at home and curb the room for manoeuvre.
VIENTIANE: Laotian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country’s former leader...
GENEVA: Switzerland said on Friday it was not planning to tighten entry restrictions on travellers from China despite...
ANKARA: The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor’s desk hint at the scale of the...
POIPET, Cambodia: Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and casino complex Friday after...
MOSUL: Married for over a decade, Alia Abdel-Razak is one of a million Iraqis deprived of crucial civil status...
BRASÃLIA: Brazil´s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, bid followers...
Comments