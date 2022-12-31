 
close
Saturday December 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Terrible timing

December 31, 2022

Recently, some housing societies have decided to raise their membership and transfer fees for the upcoming year. The real-estate market is already experiencing a downturn and these measures will only add to the problem.

The relevant housing societies could not have picked a worse time to raise these fees. Discouraging real estate transactions will only cause more damage to our flailing economy.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Comments