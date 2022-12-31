Terrible timing

Recently, some housing societies have decided to raise their membership and transfer fees for the upcoming year. The real-estate market is already experiencing a downturn and these measures will only add to the problem.
The relevant housing societies could not have picked a worse time to raise these fees. Discouraging real estate transactions will only cause more damage to our flailing economy.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This letter refers to the article ‘Goodbye, 2022’ by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The article summarizes the major...
Pakistan is facing a multitude of crises. The country is on a fast-track to energy and food insecurity, economic...
This refers to the news story ‘Country to repay around $8.3bn in next three months’ . The SBP reserves have...
This letter refers to the news story ‘All MQM factions agree to unite, says Tessori’ . With the PPP showing little...
Most of Pakistan does not have natural gas connectivity. Pakistanis in these regions use expensive and heavy LPG...
According to reports, there is talk among the ruling elite of installing a technocratic government for two years or so...
Comments