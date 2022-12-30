Covid-19 alert: International flights’ passengers to be randomly tested. AFP

ISLAMABAD: In view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring countries, the government has decided to carry out random testing of two percent of passengers arriving in the country on international flights.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has advised people not to become panicky as the Covid-19 situation in the country is completely under control with positivity rate of only 0.5 percent.

He claimed that none has died of Covid-19 in the country in recent days, adding that the Covid-19 positivity rate stands at around 0.3pc to 0.5pc.

Besides, 90 to 95 percent people, including eight million children, are also inoculated, so there is no imminent threat of Covid-19 surge in the country due to new variants of the disease, asserted the health minister.

“I would urge people not to panic and not toay attention to rumours,” said Patel after attending a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. He added a system of surveillance and screening was in place at airports across the country. In addition, disinfection sprays and sanitisers are also installed.

Border Health Services officials as well as NIH Islamabad were fully alert. PCR tests of those testing positive for the virus will be conducted, said the health minister, adding, “Our staff is working diligently at all the airports and internal and external routes to the country.”