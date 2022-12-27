Covid fears

There are increasing threats of a resurgence of Covid-19 across the world and especially in Asia. With a new variant of the virus currently spreading fast in China, its neighbouring countries such as Japan and South Korea are already experiencing an increased number of infections. Initially, China’s response was to follow a strict zero-Covid policy by imposing stringent measures and enforcing complete lockdowns even if there were only a couple of cases reported. But after protests by citizens the government of China recently relaxed its policy of lockdowns. This seems to have led to a resurgence of the virus. Because of lockdowns lifted and travel across the borders without restrictions regarding testing, the threat may multiply in the coming days and weeks.

According to reports, the coronavirus strain spreading in China is highly infectious and must not be taken lightly. Since it is quicker to transmit than other variants and has a shorter incubation period, it is reported to have developed a greater capacity to infect even those who have had a previous Covid infection; it is also targeting those who have had vaccinations recently. All this points to a need for an enhanced level of preparedness to control any new possible outbreaks. As far as Pakistan is concerned, it is of much satisfaction that – per reports – 90 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one inoculation. There is now a need to restart the campaign so that more people can get booster shots or a second dose of vaccination. Though the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been insisting that there is ‘no such threat’ at present, there is a need to closely monitor the situation as there are still 14 patients in critical care, per the NIH data.

In terms of active cases, Japan and the US top the list. South Korea, France, and Poland are not that far behind with nearly a million active cases each. In critical cases, Brazil, Mexico, and the US are leading in the world. When even more developed countries than Pakistan can face this situation, we should not display any complacency in this matter. There is a need for a new awareness campaign so that people can once again be reminded of social distancing and masking. January and February are the months of severe cold that provides a conducive weather to the coronavirus. It would not be a bad idea to reintroduce Covid testing at airports for incoming passengers, especially from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The government must reopen all vaccination centres that were operational last winter and mobile vaccination centres should also be dispatched to areas where displaced people have taken shelter. While Covid lockdowns are not the solution, there is a need to ensure that some minimum protocols are observed during periods of Covid resurgence. That is the only way we will be able to keep some control over the rate of infection.