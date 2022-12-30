Moeen enters Scottish Junior Open semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Moeen-ud-Din reached the semifinals of Scottish Junior Squash Open at Edinburgh on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals of under-17 category, he overpowered Darcy Hayes from Australia 11-7, 10-12, 14-12, 11-8.

He will now face top seed Malthe Noertoft from Denmark in the semis. However, M Ibrahim lost in the first round of the said category.

Similarly, Hassan Shamim and Azlan Khawar lost in the first and second rounds, respectively, of under-19 category while M Ayan lost in the second round of under-15 category.