PU exam results

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Thursday.

According to details, these exams included MA History Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Applied Psychology, Zoology Part-I annual examination 2022, MA Mass Communication, Punjabi, Persian, Philosophy, Kashmiryat Part-II annual examination 2022, MSc Botany, Geography, Statistics, Social Work, Tourism & Hospitality Management Part-II annual examination 2022, MA Philosophy Part-I & II annual examination 2022, LLB Part-I, II and III annual examination 2022 and LLB (5 years program) Part-II, III, IV and V annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.