Quaid paid tributes

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar on ‘Founder of Pakistan's Struggle and Fall of Dhaka’ said that if Quaid-i-Azam's struggle was to be defined by one word, that word was only merit.

They also said that Quaid-i-Azam, raising the knowledge of merit in politics and society, taught the future generations that the development of nations was achieved only by observing merit. According to a press release, the seminar was organised by Punjab University Urdu Development and Translation Centre (UDTC). On this occasion, UDTC director Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Al-Azhar University, Cairo’s Urdu Department of Egypt Dr Sabah Ali Abdul Moez, faculty members, scholars and students from various departments were present.

In his address, Dr Zahid Munir said if Jinnah had announced to declare Urdu as the national language of Pakistan, then it was a decision according to the national and linguistic requirements of the region, calling it as a motivation of "Fall of Dhaka", was totally unscientific and contrary to facts. Dr Syed Mazhar Moin shed light on the unfair distribution of territories in the partition of India, its consequences and the political scenario after the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that on the day the tragedy of East Pakistan took place, there was mourning in our homes and till today we cannot believe that Pakistan was divided into two parts.