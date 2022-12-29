Couple dies of suffocation

LAHORE: A newly-wed couple died of suffocation due to gas leakage in instant geyser in the Mustafa Town area on Wednesday.

The victims Shariq and Humna married few days back were living in their house in a private housing society situated at Canal Road.

They went to sleep at night. In the morning, when a family member went to see them and knocked at the door, they did not open it.

The police was alerted and the victims were found unconscious in the room. Rescue 1122 teams were called for help. However, the victims were pronounced dead. Bodies were moved to morgue.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and asked report from SP Sadar. According to initial investigations, the victims died because of suffocation due to gas leakage from the instant geyser.

The instant geyser is said to be the silent killer for emitting poisonous gases during its working. Its manufacturers and installers suggest it to be installed in well-ventilated place. An official shared that the SOP in instant geyser installation were ignored that resulted into the death.

This is the second incident of similar nature in Lahore. two days back, two siblings had died in Raiwind City. They had lit fire on a heater.