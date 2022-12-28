Construction of judicial complex, police lines opposed

KHAR: The residents of Kharkano area on Tuesday staged a protest against the imposition of Section 4 and the construction of a proposed judicial complex and police lines on their ancestral land.

Holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans against the imposition of Section 4 and the construction of proposed judicial complex and police lines, the protesters said that the government wanted to grab their ancestral agricultural land and establish courts and police lines.

Addressing the protesters, Malik Yousaf Zada, Malik Rahib Zada, Malik Shahid Zada, Malik Qasim Khan, Salman and others said that they would oppose tooth and nail the sale of their forefathers’ land, which was a lonely source of livelihood for their families.

They said that they along with their families’ members would commit suicide if the government forcibly occupied their land and used it for the construction of proposed judicial complex and police lines.

The speakers appealed to the local elected public representatives to help resolve the issue or else they would go to any extent to protect their land.