Save the trees

Around the world, countries are finally realizing the seriousness of the threat posed by global warming. The world is making serious efforts to switch to alternative, environmentally-friendly energy sources in order to reduce the risks of global warming. Alongside this switch to clean energy, we must also strive to reduce the rate of deforestation, which has been rising exponentially.

Trees and forests are crucial for the stability of our environment and planet. They absorb greenhouse gases, prevent flooding and provide food and shelter for millions of animal species. Saving the planet from climate change will be impossible without them.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Khairpur